Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $107.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.57.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $160.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day moving average of $136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.08 per share, with a total value of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.