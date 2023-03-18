CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Announces Earnings Results

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.
CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $9.59 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $812.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.