Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC decreased its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 19.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 18.1% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $211.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

