Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $162,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI opened at $148.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average of $140.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $152.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.76.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

