Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Reduced by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Entegris by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,314,000 after buying an additional 91,711 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Entegris by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Entegris by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 242,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entegris Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

ENTG stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.65. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

