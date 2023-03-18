Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $245,100.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Flywire Price Performance
NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.08. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.88.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on FLYW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
