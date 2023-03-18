Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.45 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

