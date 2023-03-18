Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

