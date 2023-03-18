FW Thorpe Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.62 (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TFW stock opened at GBX 379.50 ($4.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 390.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 393.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £444.74 million, a PE ratio of 2,232.35 and a beta of 0.65. FW Thorpe has a 1 year low of GBX 335.38 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 480 ($5.85).
