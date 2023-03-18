Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COGT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ COGT opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $525.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.75. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $276,000.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.