Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COGT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ COGT opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $525.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.75. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $18.07.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
