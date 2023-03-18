Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLAH) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLAH – Get Rating) by 1,914.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 841,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

