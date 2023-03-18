Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells $237,205.50 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 81,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $237,205.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,078,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Heritage Global Stock Down 3.2 %

HGBL stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGBL. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

