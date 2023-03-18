Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $87,616,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 110,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $13,432,000. LFS Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 132.6% in the third quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 30,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

