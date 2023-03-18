Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $1,381,000. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $229.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.70.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

