Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.2 %

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

