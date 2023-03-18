Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at $265,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
