Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $343,579.45 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of EW opened at $80.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 163,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Truist Financial raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
