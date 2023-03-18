Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO Sells 8,985 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 8,985 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $236,395.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 923,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,306,072.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $28.02 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Flywire’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.