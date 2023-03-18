Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO Sells 8,985 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 8,985 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $236,395.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 923,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,306,072.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Flywire Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $28.02 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.08.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Flywire’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
