Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $300,398.24 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $300,398.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,550,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,830,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Procore Technologies

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

