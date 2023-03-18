iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,649,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,634,000 after buying an additional 160,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,039,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,110,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.73 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

