JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $17.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:ABR opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

