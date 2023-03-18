Laqira Protocol (LQR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26.36 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.36 million and approximately $307,242.90 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

