Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.58.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Down 13.4 %
LVLU stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of -0.02.
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
