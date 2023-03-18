MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeiraGTx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

