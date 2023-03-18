MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $219.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $410,578.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,471.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,994 shares of company stock worth $22,590,843. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

