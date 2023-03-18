MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MMYT opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -133.58 and a beta of 1.21.
MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.
