MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after acquiring an additional 625,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after acquiring an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Stock Down 0.2 %

MNTV stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Momentive Global

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $122.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $67,993.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $67,993.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $314,613 in the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.24.

Momentive Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

