MQS Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 32.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.05.

RKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

