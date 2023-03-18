MQS Management LLC Buys 4,097 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 15.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,533,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 600,593 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 27.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 293,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 63,394 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 306,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

NYSE ARCO opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Arcos Dorados Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.