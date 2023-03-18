MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,384,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,592,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on BKD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market cap of $488.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

