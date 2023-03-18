MQS Management LLC Buys New Stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 63.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.64. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

