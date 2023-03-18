MQS Management LLC Has $214,000 Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in GoPro by 352.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 2,537.6% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Zalaznick sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,547.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,043 shares of company stock worth $978,441. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

