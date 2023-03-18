MQS Management LLC Invests $196,000 in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Price Performance

HA stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $416.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

