MQS Management LLC Invests $55,000 in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLN. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,785,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 550.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after acquiring an additional 342,867 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 912,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 262,851 shares during the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hyliion from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

HYLN opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.51. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

