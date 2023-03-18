MQS Management LLC Invests $95,000 in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.84. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.88 million. Research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

