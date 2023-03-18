MQS Management LLC Invests $96,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $92,359.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 675,788 shares of company stock worth $7,333,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

