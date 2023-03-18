MQS Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

MQS Management LLC decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $11.39 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

