MQS Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

MQS Management LLC lessened its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,315,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,025,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 133,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,200,442.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $782,825 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGT Innovations Trading Down 2.1 %

PGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.42. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

See Also

