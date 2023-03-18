MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMAX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RE/MAX by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 28.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 49.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $266,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,331,683 shares in the company, valued at $41,457,323.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Adam W. Grosshans sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $40,116.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $266,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,331,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,457,323.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 95,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE/MAX Price Performance

RMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a market cap of $302.23 million, a PE ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.00%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

