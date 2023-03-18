MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,137 Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Frontline Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FRO opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Frontline plc has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

