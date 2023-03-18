MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 496.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

