My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0654 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $538,935.77 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.85 or 0.01261026 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010529 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00023027 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.36 or 0.01571881 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,288 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

