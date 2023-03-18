Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBO stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $11.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

