New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,003,000 after purchasing an additional 845,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 377,856 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

