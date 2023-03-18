Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) by 394.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nintendo by 28.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 53,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Nintendo by 222.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nintendo Price Performance

Nintendo stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 29.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

