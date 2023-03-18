Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after purchasing an additional 678,451 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,684,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

