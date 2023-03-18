OSB Group Plc (OSB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 33.50 on May 17th

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.41) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $8.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 489.60 ($5.97) on Friday. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366.80 ($4.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.42). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 533.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 490.40. The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 576.00 and a beta of 1.40.

OSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 758 ($9.24) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.38) to GBX 800 ($9.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 749.60 ($9.14).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

