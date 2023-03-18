PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $102-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.78 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.45-$0.50 EPS.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $32.07 on Friday. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,422.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,515,057.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,358 shares of company stock worth $14,064,972. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

