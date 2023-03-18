Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after buying an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after buying an additional 2,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $212,220,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $108.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

