Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,931 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Altria Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,055 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $45.32 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

